Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $1,446,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 67,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $84.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.