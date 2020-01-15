Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 5,695 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. 2,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $65.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2311 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

