Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

Mattel stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,885,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Mattel by 104.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mattel by 550.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

