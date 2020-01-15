Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $343,986.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $343,986.00 and approximately $73,283.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.01869594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00086447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

