Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo traded as high as $167.06 and last traded at $166.47, with a volume of 16414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

