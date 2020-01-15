Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $28.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
MRVL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 11,438,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
