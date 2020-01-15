Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $28.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

MRVL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.51. 11,438,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

