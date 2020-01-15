Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VAC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.67. 175,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,166. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,111 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 606,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.