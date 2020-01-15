Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 4,731 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.26. 232,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $330.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.