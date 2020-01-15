Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 386,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $33.91.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

