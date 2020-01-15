Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 404 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,446,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 67,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

