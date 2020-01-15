Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading 7.8% Higher

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.58, 7,815,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 4,554,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

