Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $268.00

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020 // Comments off

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.60), with a volume of 12062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.58).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.