Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $268.00

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.60), with a volume of 12062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.58).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

