Maecenas Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $488.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

