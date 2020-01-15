LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,226. The company has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

