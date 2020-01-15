LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,064,025,000 after buying an additional 1,293,179 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 99.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 45,627,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761,407 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,900,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,989,000 after purchasing an additional 366,663 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

TD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 78,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,033. The firm has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

