LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 411,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

