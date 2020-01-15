Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 123,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.