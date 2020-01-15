Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $318.58 and a one year high of $378.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

