Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,636 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after buying an additional 30,786,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,996,000 after buying an additional 8,019,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,336,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,780,000 after buying an additional 2,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,581,000 after buying an additional 1,380,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

