Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. 526,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

