Loop Industries (LOOP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loop Industries (NASDAQ: LOOP):
- 1/13/2020 – Loop Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
- 1/9/2020 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
- 12/26/2019 – Loop Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/16/2019 – Loop Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Loop Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 52,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.47. Loop Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.
