Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $16.97 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Allbit, Binance and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.24 or 0.03807988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00198665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,807,527 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Hotbit, Poloniex, Allbit, DragonEX, Coinbe, Bittrex, DEx.top, YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

