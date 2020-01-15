Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, 71,874 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,317% from the average session volume of 5,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

