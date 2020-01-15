Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 72 ($0.95) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.11 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.98.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

