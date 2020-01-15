Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 856,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

LVGO opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,955,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $5,624,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

