Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Boosted by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $76,703.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

LFUS stock opened at $193.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

