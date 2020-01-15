Lition (LIT) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Lition has a total market cap of $475,527.00 and approximately $110,167.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,773.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.01893745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.91 or 0.03832337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00670315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00734062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00080175 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00586611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.