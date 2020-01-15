Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Tops $70,765.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $70,765.00 and $103.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,402.19 or 2.12445615 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,658,610 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

