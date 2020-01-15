Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Lindsay has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.