Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 22.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,549. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.21 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.23 and its 200 day moving average is $198.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

