Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

USA opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

