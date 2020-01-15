Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.98

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
