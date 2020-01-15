LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 5.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 1,947,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,979,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

LX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. FMR LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LexinFintech by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 1,146,514 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

