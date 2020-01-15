Lethean Market Capitalization Hits $135,161.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $135,161.00 and $609.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 838,401,065 coins and its circulating supply is 768,401,065 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

