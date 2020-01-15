Leo Announces Dividend of GBX 0.65 (LON:SIGB)

Leo (LON:SIGB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SIGB opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.63. LEO has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.