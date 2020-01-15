Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 469,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $864,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. 61,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.33 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

