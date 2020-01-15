Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Middleby comprises approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Middleby worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Shares of MIDD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

