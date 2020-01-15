Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Cuts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises 0.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.21. 24,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.28 and a fifty-two week high of $115.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

