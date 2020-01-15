Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 804,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 107,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.15.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

