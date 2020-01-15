Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 670 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 373,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

