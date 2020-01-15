Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after acquiring an additional 324,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

