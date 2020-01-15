Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

