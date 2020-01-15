Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

