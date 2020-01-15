Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.