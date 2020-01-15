Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 706.50 ($9.29).

LRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lancashire to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

LRE stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 757.50 ($9.96). 221,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 753.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 715.55. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,575.00.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

