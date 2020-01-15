Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.15. 239,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.