Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LKFN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

