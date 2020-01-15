Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Kronos Worldwide for the fourth quarter of 2019 have been stable over the past month. The company faces challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are weighing on its sales and profits. Moreover, the company anticipates income from operations for 2019 to be lower on a year-over-year basis considering lower expected average selling prices. Higher raw material costs are another concern. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing higher cost of third-party feedstock ore as witnessed in the third quarter, which is denting its profitability. Cost of sales per metric ton is also anticipated to be higher year over year in 2019 on account of higher feedstock costs. Higher production costs are also anticipated to weigh on the company's bottom line in 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

KRO stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.54 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

