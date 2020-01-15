Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $18.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 707,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at $490,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5,386.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

