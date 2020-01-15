Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 702 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. 84,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,811. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.11 and a 52 week high of $130.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

